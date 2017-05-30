Oroville woman dies after Thursday crash

Oroville >> A 17-year-old Oroville woman died Thursday when the vehicle she was traveling in struck a utility pole on Lincoln Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol, Samantha Vang of Oroville was a passenger in a vehicle when driver Pao Lor, 18, of Oroville lost control of his 2005 Subaru and hit the pole around 7:30 p.m. Lor was driving south on Lincoln Boulevard, north of Baggett-Marysville Road, when for unknown reasons he lost control of his vehicle.

