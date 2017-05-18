Oroville Strong! project kickoff planned Tuesday
Oroville >> The Oroville Area Chamber of Commerce will be officially launching the Oroville Strong! coalition 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at Miner's Alley Brewing Company/Union Square, 2053 Montgomery St. The purpose of the launch is to announce the specific goals and objectives being tackled by the coalition to make the Oroville Dam work for the community. Speakers will include elected officials, business leaders, and Oroville Strong! members.
