Oroville spillway: Another round of questions for water leaders working on repairs

Yesterday

Sacramento >> If a fresh look had been taken at Oroville Dam - any time between 50 years ago and last year - could the breakup of the spillway have been avoided? Is enough being done to ensure that work done today will keep the communities downstream of the dam safe? Should the Department of Water Resources remain in charge of the dam in the future? On Thursday, members of the state Assembly Committee on Water, Parks and Wildlife Accountability asked questions of state water leaders during a three-hour hearing on the Oroville Dam spillway damage and reconstruction plans.

