Oroville residents urge city to ask for more from DWR at town hall
Oroville >> Residents raised their voices at a town hall Monday, letting the city council know their opinions about the city's relationship with the state Department of Water Resources and the Supplemental Benefits Fund. This comes as some councilors have considered exiting the settlement agreement, which over 50 entities, including the City of Oroville, signed with DWR back in 2006.
Mercury-Register.
