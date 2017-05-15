Oroville Lake releases to the Feather...

Oroville Lake releases to the Feather River being reduced.

Oroville >> Releases from Lake Oroville into the Feather River are to be reduced this morning, with further reduction likely in the week ahead, according to the Department of Water Resources. DWR had been sending 25,000 cubic feet of water per second down the damaged main Oroville Dam spillway, and another 5,000 cfs through the Hyatt Powerhouse under the dam.

