Oroville elementary hit by sudden appearance of 100 small fish

Teachers and administrators at Stanford Avenue Elementary School in Oroville are still seeking answers after encountering a fishy sight Tuesday morning: around 100 tiny carp and bluegill fish that seemed to have " rained " on two roofs and the playground of the school. A running theory among some Oroville residents believe that the peculiar happening could have been caused by a weather phenomenon that occurs when wind spouts and storm currents can pick up small fish from a shallow body of water and drop them on land, sometimes miles away from the point of origin.

