Oroville Dam: Town working hard to battle spillway safety fears

Oroville Chamber President and CEO Sandy Linville left and digital communications consultant for Langlers Webworks Heather Johnson work Thursday on the "Oroville Strong" project at the Oroville Chamber of Commerce. Department of Water Resources workers and contractors prepare for test boring Wednesday in the upper section of the damaged main Oroville Dam spillway, which has been shut off for the time being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.