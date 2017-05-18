Oroville Dam Timeline: 100 days of drama
How it got there is still a mystery, as is what it will cost to fix the resulting damage and whether a fix will be in place in time for the next rainy season. These key dates show what happened leading up to the break and what has happened since the hole began breaking open and was spotted by the Department of Water Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC