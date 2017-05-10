Oroville Dam: Standing to lose over $...

Oroville Dam: Standing to lose over $60 million, town considers jumping ship on DWR settlement

17 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Pursuing exiting the settlement agreement with the state Department of Water Resources was on the table Tuesday night at a special meeting of the Oroville City Council, but the decision was set aside for later. Most of the council expressed interest in gathering more public opinion on the issue before taking a vote, with a town hall date set for May 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium.

