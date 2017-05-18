Oroville community garden fundraising barbecue planned
A fundraising barbecue to support South Oroville's community garden is being hosted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 27 by the African American Family & Cultural Center, at the garden, 2733 Wyandotte Ave. The cost is $8 for a two-meat plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC