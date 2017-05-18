Oroville community garden fundraising...

Oroville community garden fundraising barbecue planned

A fundraising barbecue to support South Oroville's community garden is being hosted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 27 by the African American Family & Cultural Center, at the garden, 2733 Wyandotte Ave. The cost is $8 for a two-meat plate.

