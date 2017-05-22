News of our Past: Protesters rally ag...

News of our Past: Protesters rally against proposal to cut university ag program

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Farmers, backed by politicians and community leaders, rallied on the campus farm Tuesday to protest a possible shutdown of the College of Agriculture and Human Environmental Sciences at Chico State University. Protesters called for across-the-board campus-wide cuts, claiming that a shutdown of the department would hurt an $18 billion industry that relies on CSU programs to train the next generation of farmers and conduct vital research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr 24 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar '17 HollyHaller 5
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC