Murder charges filed in shooting death of Oroville man
Oroville >> Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death earlier this month of an Oroville man east of Oroville, according to court documents. Murder charges were filed Friday in Butte County Superior Court against David Tuttle, 71, and Edward Gaston, 39, according to the documents.
