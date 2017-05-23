Monday afternoon fire destroys Oroville mobile home
When firefighters arrived at the home, about 30 percent of the building was burning, said Cal Fire-Butte County public information officer Mary Ann Aldrich. A tweet from Cal Fire-Butte County indicated the flames spread to nearby brush and had damaged power lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC