Man found shot on Forbestown Road in Oroville
Oroville >> A was man found with a gunshot to his head on the 2200 block of Forbestown Road Saturday evening, just down the road from the intersection of Forbestown and Lumpkin roads. On Google maps, the address shows a driveway with five mailboxes at the main road.
