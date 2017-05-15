Lake Oroville spillway crisis still causes confusion
The Lake Oroville spillway emergency in February is still having an impact on the community. Some businesses said they're seeing less foot traffic because there's also confusion about what's still open -- and they are concerned that the summer months could raise some new issues at the lake.
