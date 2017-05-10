Lake Oroville expects busiest weekend of the year
Rene Reyes and Angel Dominguez launch water scooters Thursday at the Lake Oroville Marina at Lime Saddle in Oroville. Reyes and Dominguez took the water scooters and a boat with supplies to a larger houseboat for the Memorial Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t...
|May 15
|quan
|1
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr '17
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr '17
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr '17
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC