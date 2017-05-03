Judge dismisses case against Oroville man charged in brothera s death

Oroville >> A judge Tuesday found there was insufficient evidence to hold an Oroville man for trial in a case where he was charged for the October 2016 shooting death of his brother. The defendant, Lorenzo Paz II, 21, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from the death of 25-year-old Andrew Paz Jr. It was further alleged that Lorenzo Paz was armed with a .22-caliber pistol.

