Judge dismisses case against Oroville man charged in brothera s death
Oroville >> A judge Tuesday found there was insufficient evidence to hold an Oroville man for trial in a case where he was charged for the October 2016 shooting death of his brother. The defendant, Lorenzo Paz II, 21, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter stemming from the death of 25-year-old Andrew Paz Jr. It was further alleged that Lorenzo Paz was armed with a .22-caliber pistol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC