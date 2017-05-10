Independent experts probe factors in Oroville spillway crisis
Independent experts have preliminarily identified dozens of possible causes of this winter's spillway crisis at California's Oroville Dam. California released preliminary findings Wednesday from a team appointed to find out why both spillways at the nation's tallest dam collapsed in February.
