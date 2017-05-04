Hot shot: Serving those who served
Serving for those who served: Students of the Northwest Lineman College gave their time to the community as waiters Friday for the Veterans of Foreign Wars annual spaghetti fundraiser dinner at the VFW on Montgomery Street in Oroville, CA. Photographer Meda Seely said the dinner was delicious and the service excellent.
