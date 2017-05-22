Hooked on Fishing draws hundreds of y...

Hooked on Fishing draws hundreds of young anglers to Horseshoe Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

Tyler Landucci, 8, of Oroville, struggles to hold up the 9-pound catfish he hauled out of Horseshoe Lake Saturday during Hooked on Fishing in Chico. Chico >> The star of Hooked on Fishing was not having a good day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... May 15 quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr 24 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr '17 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar '17 HollyHaller 5
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC