Honea to be honored as community hero Thursday
Oroville >> Sheriff Kory Honea will be presented with the Community Hero Award Thursday during the Oroville YMCA's third annual Community Awards Luncheon. The event opens at noon at Gold Country Casino, and honors individuals, a student and a service organization for their commitment to Oroville.
