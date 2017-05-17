Honea to be honored as community hero...

Honea to be honored as community hero Thursday

Oroville >> Sheriff Kory Honea will be presented with the Community Hero Award Thursday during the Oroville YMCA's third annual Community Awards Luncheon. The event opens at noon at Gold Country Casino, and honors individuals, a student and a service organization for their commitment to Oroville.

