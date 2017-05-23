Help needed to place flags on Memorial Day at Oroville cemetery
Volunteers are being sought to help American Legion Post 95 place flags on Memorial Day at Memorial Park Cemetery on Lincoln Boulevard in Oroville. Those willing to help can just show up at the cemetery at 6 a.m. to place flags on graves and flag poles.
