Grand Jury recommends consolidating Butte County mosquito districts
Oroville >> The Butte County Grand Jury has recommended that mosquito districts in Durham and Oroville be folded into the larger Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The smaller districts aren't' able to provide things such as insect and disease surveillance and rely too much on adult insecticide, the report states.
