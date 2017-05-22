Four southern California men traveling to North Coast reported missing

On May 22, 2017 the Trinity County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of four missing individuals traveling from southern California area to the northern California area. The four subjects left the southern California area on May 16, 2017 in a rented silver Jeep, license plate number 7UGP903, headed to the northern California area to pick something up from a friend and/or to look for agricultural work, or look at a property to purchase.

