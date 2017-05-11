Former Northern California narcotics ...

Former Northern California narcotics deputy convicted of smuggling marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A former Yuba County sheriff's narcotics investigator was convicted this week of smuggling 220 pounds of California-grade marijuana as part of a cross-country drug ring, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Jurors in Harrisburg, Penn., delivered the guilty verdict Wednesday in the two-day drug trafficking and money laundering trial of Christopher Mark Heath, who was working with the Sheriff's Office when he was arrested in 2015, according to the attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr 24 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr 19 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr 15 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar '17 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar '17 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC