Former Northern California narcotics deputy convicted of smuggling marijuana

A former Yuba County sheriff's narcotics investigator was convicted this week of smuggling 220 pounds of California-grade marijuana as part of a cross-country drug ring, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Jurors in Harrisburg, Penn., delivered the guilty verdict Wednesday in the two-day drug trafficking and money laundering trial of Christopher Mark Heath, who was working with the Sheriff's Office when he was arrested in 2015, according to the attorney's office.

