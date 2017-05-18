Fishy mystery at Oroville school

Minnow-sized fish appeared on the playground and on the roof of at least one building at the elementary school Tuesday. Grounds custodian Carl Whitfield cleaned up 30-40 fish on the playground that weren't there before school or at the 10 a.m. recess, but were on the ground when the children went to lunch at 11:20 a.m. “One of the noon duties came in to say there's fish out on the sidewalk,” Whitfield said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.