Feather Fiesta Days in high gear today in downtown Oroville
The highlight for many is the Exchange Club's Grand Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. and runs up Montgomery Street from Fifth Avenue to Oliver Street. The theme is “Oroville's Golden Future.” But you can get started earlier with the Eagles pancake breakfast 6-10 a.m. at the lodge, 2010 Montgomery St. All you can eat pancakes, one serving of sausage and coffee and orange juice are $6 per person.
