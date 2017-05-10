Fallen Butte County officers remembered
The color guard removes the colors following a ceremony Tuesday to honor Butte County sheriff's officers killed in the line of duty Tuesday. The Fallen Heroes ceremony was held on the lawn beside the Butte County Sheriff's Office in Oroville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC