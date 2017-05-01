DWR Oroville Dam meetings Tuesday, Thursday in Oroville; spillway flows shut off
Oroville >> Informational meetings on the Oroville Dam situation are planned Tuesday and Thursday in Oroville, and flows are being shut down on the damaged main spillway. The Department of Water Resources began gradually reducing the flows on the main spillway Monday morning, planning to have them stopped by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC