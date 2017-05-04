DWR continues to take heat, answers questions at Oroville community meetings
Community members listen at the Church of the Nazarene Thursday as a resident addresses DWR panelists during the Q&A section. Oroville >> About 150 people filled the room Thursday at the Department of Water Resources' second community meeting in Oroville, as residents voiced their frustrations, ideas and questions about the Oroville Dam spillway situation.
