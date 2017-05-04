DA takes hard line on Oroville Dam evacuation looting cases
Oroville >> When erosion threatened the collapse of the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam, more than 180,000 residents downstream were ordered to flee their homes and livelihoods or risk becoming trapped and killed by a rushing wall of water. For three days in February, that meant many homes and businesses in southern Butte County were left unattended, a reality too tempting for some to let pass without exploitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC