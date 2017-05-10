Coroner releases name of Oroville man...

Coroner releases name of Oroville man killed in Highway 99 crash

Biggs >> The man killed Friday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 99 near Biggs, has been identified as an Oroville man. According to the California Highway Patrol, Russom was driving south on the highway in a 1978 Chevrolet Caballero about 7 p.m. Friday, just north of Dakota Avenue.

