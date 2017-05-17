City Council unsettled again over Lak...

City Council unsettled again over Lake Oroville settlement agreement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mercury-Register

Oroville >> It was another lively discussion Tuesday night over an amendment to the Lake Oroville settlement agreement and intra-council trust issues. The council voted 5-1 to make an amendment to the settlement agreement signed in 2006, taking away the mayor's authority to sign off on funds going to the supplemental benefits fund, or SBF, and requiring it come to the collective council before any action is taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does Marysville requires sidewalk built prior t... Mon quan 1
News Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For... Apr 24 Fucisil 8
News Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po... Apr 19 Was Not Coherent 1
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Apr '17 tps 7
News Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16) Apr '17 Rick 4
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar '17 HollyHaller 5
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC