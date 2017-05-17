City Council unsettled again over Lake Oroville settlement agreement

Oroville >> It was another lively discussion Tuesday night over an amendment to the Lake Oroville settlement agreement and intra-council trust issues. The council voted 5-1 to make an amendment to the settlement agreement signed in 2006, taking away the mayor's authority to sign off on funds going to the supplemental benefits fund, or SBF, and requiring it come to the collective council before any action is taken.

