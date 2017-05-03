CHP probes a complexa Highway 70 crash that left 3 dead

Oroville >> The California Highway Patrol said Tuesday that an investigation into a collision April 25 on Highway 70 south of Oroville that left three people dead remains ongoing. It's not yet known why the driver of a Nissan pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic, ultimately crashing head-on into a Chevrolet Aveo and killing three men riding in the Chevrolet, said Ryan Lambert, public information officer for the CHP's Oroville office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.