Chico man enters plea in Pomona Avenue stabbing
Chico >> A Chico man has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing at a Chico home in March, according to court documents. Corey Crews, 32, entered the plea Thursday in Butte County Superior Court in Oroville, according to the documents.
