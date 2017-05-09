California not operating damaged Orov...

California not operating damaged Oroville dam safely, area mayors say

California is putting communities downstream in danger of flooding with the way it runs the now-crippled Oroville Dam , mayors and county leaders wrote this week in a strongly worded letter to Gov. Jerry Brown . The letter - signed by the mayors of Oroville and six other communities downstream, county leaders, state lawmakers and others - comes in the wake of a February spillway emergency at the dam that forced the evacuation of 188,000 people.

