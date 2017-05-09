California not operating damaged Oroville dam safely, area mayors say

California is putting communities downstream in danger of flooding with the way it runs the now-crippled Oroville Dam , mayors and county leaders wrote this week in a strongly worded letter to Gov. Jerry Brown . The letter - signed by the mayors of Oroville and six other communities downstream, county leaders, state lawmakers and others - comes in the wake of a February spillway emergency at the dam that forced the evacuation of 188,000 people.

