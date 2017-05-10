California asks federal taxpayers to fund repairs at dam
California is asking the federal government to pay 75 percent of the hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs to the badly damaged spillways at the nation's tallest dam, a state water agency spokeswoman said Monday. The question of whether taxpayers or the water contractors that get water via the Oroville Dam would foot the biggest share of the bill has been one of many contentious ones in the aftermath of this winter's damage at the dam, which is an anchor of the state's water supply system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Apr 24
|Fucisil
|8
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC