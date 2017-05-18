Board of Consultants calls for attention to emergency spillway erosion in latest memo
Sacramento >> The fifth memorandum from the independent board analyzing the Oroville Dam spillways design was released Friday, with recommendations to focus on the security of the emergency spillway foundation and methods of installing roller-compacted concrete. When water flooded down the emergency spillway Feb. 11, it was not a structure at all, but a ravine with trees, rocks and gravel.
