Water releases to resume at damaged California dam spillway
In this April 6, 2017, file photo, crews work near the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. With stormy weather approaching, California plans to resume releasing water down the damaged spillway at the nation's tallest dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC