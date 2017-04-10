Wal-Mart to hire 85 for Oroville superstore
Photo taken late last month shows construction continuing on the new Wal-Mart Supercenter at Feather River Boulevard and Cal Oak Road in Oroville. The company has opened a hiring center to add 85 workers needed for the new store, which is twice the size of the existing one.
