Two arrested for alleged roles in Chico package theft

Chico >> Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing a package that had been delivered to a home Sunday in north Chico, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. A resident about 2:30 p.m. called the Sheriff's Office to report that he saw a person steal a package that had been delivered to his home in the area of Donald Drive and Keefer Road, according to a press release.

