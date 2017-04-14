State will send more water to Southern California as it boosts...
Storage at Lake Oroville, the keystone reservoir in the State Water Project, is above average, prompting officials to make the highest delivery allocation since 2006. Storage at Lake Oroville, the keystone reservoir in the State Water Project, is above average, prompting officials to make the highest delivery allocation since 2006.
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Mar 17
|ThomasA
|2
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
