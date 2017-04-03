Spillway issues not expected to impact recreation on lake

The California State Parks and the Department of Water resources announced earlier this week that the emergency effort to repair the Lake Oroville spillways will not interfere with most outdoor recreation this summer at the lake, and with the exception of the Spillway Boat Launch Ramp, all boat launch ramps are open. Officials say that all campgrounds also are open and floating campsites are back on the lake and available for rental.

