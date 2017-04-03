Spillway issues not expected to impac...

Spillway issues not expected to impact recreation on lake

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Paradise Post

The California State Parks and the Department of Water resources announced earlier this week that the emergency effort to repair the Lake Oroville spillways will not interfere with most outdoor recreation this summer at the lake, and with the exception of the Spillway Boat Launch Ramp, all boat launch ramps are open. Officials say that all campgrounds also are open and floating campsites are back on the lake and available for rental.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar 22 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb '17 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 randy 4
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC