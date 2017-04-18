Rewards offered by Secret Witness

8, on Jan. 24. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing to air conditioning units from 21 Oak Park Way on Jan. 25. • A reward for up to $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for stealing a green Honda Civic on Wildwood Court on Jan. 12. • A reward for $250 and an additional reward from the business owner for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for breaking into a business at 1437 Huntoon Street on Dec. 31 and Jan. 16. • A reward of $250 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for multiple burglaries from King Towing on Lincoln Street in Oroville.

