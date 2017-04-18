Residents near Oroville Spillway tired of dust, damage and disruption
Kathy Papa, Kathleen Malterra, Sherry Grimes and Shirley Abell talk Saturday about how their lives have been affected by the work being done at the Oroville Dam, especially large trucks travelling along Oregon Gulch Road and View Lane. Oroville >> Most people don't know Oregon Gulch Road in Oroville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud crowd disagreed with most of LaMalfaa s po...
|Apr 19
|Was Not Coherent
|1
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|Apr 15
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar '17
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC