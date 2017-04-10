Rep. LaMalfa to host town hall meeting in Redding

Rep. Doug LaMalfa will hold town hall meetings in California's 1st Congressional District in Oroville and Redding during the month of April. The Redding meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in McLaughlin Auditorium at Sequoia Middle School, 1805 Sequoia St. in Redding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.