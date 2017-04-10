Prom Project offering free formal attire Friday, Saturday in Oroville
Brittney Vongunten tries on prom dresses during the 14th annual Prom Project Thursday at The Axiom in Oroville. The annual project offers free formal attire and accessory for Butte County high school youth and will continue 3:30-5:50 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oroville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y...
|7 hr
|tps
|7
|Search teams look for at-risk Berry Creek man
|Apr 7
|Rick
|4
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Family Court Corruption (May '12)
|Mar 22
|HollyHaller
|5
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|Mar 21
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict...
|Feb '17
|scooterman
|4
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oroville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC