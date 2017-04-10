Presentation on air-cooled Franklin autos Saturday at Oroville museum
A presentation on air-cooled Franklin automobiles is planned 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Bolt's Antique Tool Museum, 1650 Broderick St. in Oroville. Bill Charpier, who owns and drives three Franklin automobiles will talk about the history and features of these unique machines.
