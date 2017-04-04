'Political skulduggery': the inside s...

'Political skulduggery': the inside story of how Wivenhoe became a substandard dam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

The chair of the 2011 floods inquiry called it "at once the most valuable and the most dangerous piece of infrastructure in Queensland". If Wivenhoe Dam failed, it's estimated 400 people would die, 300,000 would be in danger, and the community would face a bill of at least $100 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oroville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
Family Court Corruption (May '12) Mar 22 HollyHaller 5
News Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10) Mar 21 GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
News Vallejo gas prices hit highs not seen in five y... Mar 17 ThomasA 2
News 5 Oroville Dam workers fired after posting pict... Feb '17 scooterman 4
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News Museum Talk: Hotels and meals along the road - ... (Jan '11) Feb '17 randy 4
See all Oroville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oroville Forum Now

Oroville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oroville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Oroville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC