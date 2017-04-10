Police Log: April 9-10

Violation of Probation/Parole: 2:13 a.m. at Paradise Cemetery, Elliott Rd. Contacted two. Subject arrested for possession of smoking paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance and failure to appear, and on 2 PPD misdemeanor warrants: 1) charging concealed knife/dirk, possession of smoking paraphernalia and failure to appear, bail $15,000; and 2) charging false ID to officer and failure to appear, bail $ 5,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.